Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Second-half comeback comes up short for Notre Dame

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame trailed for most of the first half, and took a short-lived lead in the third quarter.

But Parkersburg Catholic led after the third period, and for much of the fourth.

Fighting Irish star Jaidyn West assisted on the three-point shot that gave the Irish a 38-37 late in the game.

But it was a Marshall baseball commit that gave the Crusaders the lead for good.

West’s three-point heave with less than six seconds in the game was too strong, and Notre Dame fell at home on Thursday, 40-38, in a matchup between a pair of state tournament teams from a year ago.

Wade Britton led the way with 11 points for NDHS, while West had 10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Nominate a remarkable women

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories