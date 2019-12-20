Second-half comeback comes up short for Notre Dame

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame trailed for most of the first half, and took a short-lived lead in the third quarter.

But Parkersburg Catholic led after the third period, and for much of the fourth.

Fighting Irish star Jaidyn West assisted on the three-point shot that gave the Irish a 38-37 late in the game.

But it was a Marshall baseball commit that gave the Crusaders the lead for good.

West’s three-point heave with less than six seconds in the game was too strong, and Notre Dame fell at home on Thursday, 40-38, in a matchup between a pair of state tournament teams from a year ago.

Wade Britton led the way with 11 points for NDHS, while West had 10.