Seedings, Pairings set for girls basketball state tournament

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Seedings and pairings have been set for all three classifications for next week’s WVSSAC girls high school basketball tournament in Charleston.

A total of eight teams from North Central West Virginia will be heading down to the state capital for the chance to play for a state title.

In Triple-A, University is the No. 5 seed, and will look to get back to the title game for the second-straight year. Meanwhile, Morgantown is the No. 7 seed, and hopes to continue it’s run of success late in the year.

In Double-A, North Marion is the top seed — one of four local teams that are headed to Charleston. The Huskies are joined by No. 3 Fairmont Senior, No. 4 Lincoln, and No. 8 Bridgeport.

And in Single-A, Gilmer County enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed, while Tucker County is the No. 7 seed, and making its 16th straight appearance in the tournament.

Full seedings and first-round game pairing schedules are below.

(*Note: Games with local interest will have an * in front of them.)

Class AAA

  1. Parkersburg (19-5)
  2. Woodrow Wilson (19-5)
  3. Greenbrier East (21-4)
  4. Cabell Midland (18-6)
  5. University (18-7)
  6. Martinsburg (18-5)
  7. Morgantown (14-11)
  8. Spring Mills (11-14)

Quarterfinal schedule:

Wednesday, March 11:

* Game 1: No. 2 Woodrow Wilson vs. No. 7 Morgantown, 11:15 a.m.

Game 2: No. 1 Parkersburg vs. No. 8 Spring Mills, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 12:

* Game 3: No. 4 Cabell Midland vs. No. 5 University, 11:15 a.m.

Game 4:  No. 3 Greenbrier East vs. No. 6 Martinsburg, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13:

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14:

Game 7: Championship, 7:15 p.m.

Class AA

  1. North Marion (24-1)
  2. Winfield (23-2)
  3. Fairmont Senior (20-5)
  4. Lincoln (18-6)
  5. Nitro (19-7)
  6. PikeView (17-8)
  7. Westside (18-7)
  8. Bridgeport (13-12)

Quarterfinal schedule:

Wednesday, March 11:

* Game 1: No. 3 Fairmont Senior vs. No. 6 PikeView, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 Winfield vs. No. 7 Westside, 1:00 p.m.

* Game 3: No. 1 North Marion vs. No. 8 Bridgeport, 5:30 p.m.

* Game 4: No. 4 Lincoln vs. No. 5 Nitro, 9:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13:

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Game 7: Championship, Noon

Class A

  1. Huntington St. Joseph’s (22-1)
  2. Parkersburg Catholic (25-0)
  3. Gilmer County (20-5)
  4. Pocahontas County (21-4)
  5. Summers County (19-6)
  6. Wheeling Central Catholic (14-11)
  7. Tucker County (18-7)
  8. St. Marys (16-8)

Quarterfinal schedule:

Thursday, March 12:

* Game 1: No. 3 Gilmer County vs. No. 6 Wheeling Central Catholic, 9:30 a.m.

* Game 2: No. 2 Parkersburg Catholic vs. No. 7 Tucker County, 1:00 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Huntington St. Joseph’s vs. No. 8 St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Pocahontas County vs. No. 5 Summers County, 9:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13:

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11:15 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 14:

Game 7: Championship, 2:30 p.m.

