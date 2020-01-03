Seiler accepts defensive coordinator position at ODU

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV ILLUSTRATED) – West Virginia linebackers coach Blake Seiler has accepted the defensive coordinator position at Old Dominion, a WVU official has confirmed.

Seiler spent this past season with the Mountaineers after spending nearly a decade at Kansas State, most recently as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator. He joined Neal Brown’s staff at West Virginia in February.

The K-State alumnus is the second West Virginia assistant to accept a position elsewhere this offseason after wide receivers coach Xavier Dye accepted the same position at USF.

