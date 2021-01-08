Senators down Bobcats in MEC season opener

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis and Elkins College opened up Mountain East Conference play with a Mens and Womens basketball double header at the McDonnell Center on Thursday.

The Senators score four quick points but the Bobcats are close behind to keep the score close.

Scoring goes back and forth within the first half but the Senators take a 57-49 lead at the halftime break.

Both teams scored 51 points in the second half but Davis and Elkins came out on top with a 108-100 win.

Marcus Fleming led the Senators with 23 points.