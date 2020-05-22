Setler signs with Battlers Baseball

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Another high school baseball player didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic ruin his chances of playing a sport in college.

Grafton High School’s Chase Setler signed to continue his baseball career at Alderson Broaddus University.

Setler wasn’t able to play his senior baseball season with the Bearcats but is ready to take his talents to the collegiate level.

He attributes a lot of his success to his coaches at Grafton and has already made a bond with his new head coach with the Battlers.

“Coach Yurish was really good talking to me and I liked him the best out of all the other coaches I was choosing from so that kind of let my decision more,” Setler said.

Although he thought his senior season at Grafton would be his best yet, he is excited to get to work on the Battlers diamond.

“It’s going to be amazing. I’m just thankful they gave me the opportunity to play another four years and we’ll see where that takes us,” Setler said.

Setler said he is more of a utility player, meaning he can play any position needed in both the infield and the outfield.