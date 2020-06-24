Seven Lewis County High students sign to continue athletic careers collegiately

WESTON, W.Va. – Seven Lewis County High school student athletes signed to continue their athletic careers collegiately.

Anthony Atchison signed to continue his soccer career at West Virginia Wesleyan College. Atchison finished his high school career on a high note as he surpassed his uncle, who was also his coach, for the school goal scoring record. He scored 76 goals total and now takes his talents to play close to home with the Bobcats.

Teammate Jeremiah Cruz signed to play collegiate soccer at Waynesburg University. Cruz said the Waynesburg Men’s Soccer program felt like a family he wants to be a part of. He will be playing attacking mid with the Yellow Jackets and had this to say about how Lewis County High School has prepared him for college soccer.

“Really helped me, to push me, playing with the same guys for 10-12 years just really helped me further my game and make me a better person,” Cruz said.

Cruz says he’s excited for new experiences and will be in the pre physical therapy program.

Next up Minutemaid Tiara Goodwin signs to continue her volleyball career at Glenville State. Goodwin suffered an ankle injury her senior season at Lewis County so she is excited to get back on the court with the pioneers. She says it was the end of her junior season she realized she couldn’t move on from high school without playing in college and had this to say about her decision.



“You’re more than just a number there you’re a person. And you make close relationships with your teammates and your friends and coaches and teachers. Just the feel of the team I really enjoyed it because they were all so close and they worked well together,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin will be studying exercise science and is excited to play volleyball at the Waco Center.

Switching to a pair of baseball players as Connor Johnson signs to join the Glenville State baseball program. Johnson will be pitching for the Pioneers and is thrilled about the facilities and baseball field he will call home for the next four years. Especially since he’s been playing baseball at Glenville’s fields since he was a kid. He also likes how close the school is to home so his family can still watch him play.

Teammate Kole Bozic signs to continue his baseball career at Garrett College in Maryland. Bozic will be pitching for Garrett and says he loves the area the school is in. His cousin also played baseball at Garrett and Bozic says it was the best fit for him as well. Bozic also says he made relationships with his soon to be teammates and coaches and can’t wait to get back on the diamond.

Two more athletes sign as Ethan Thomas signs to continue his tennis career at West Virginia Wesleyan College. Thomas started playing tennis in middle school and feels he has risen to a level where he can compete in college. he had this to say about heading off to Wesleyan.

“I really like the players, the academics, they have good courts. So I really like, I’ve played there before so I’ve basically been around it my whole life,” Thomas said.

And last but not least, Minutemaid Payton Campbell signed to continue her softball career at West Virginia Wesleyan College.