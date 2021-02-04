Seven local players named to AAA boys soccer all-state honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Seven local Triple-A boys soccer players earned first or second team all-state honors, according to the West Virginia Sports Writers.

Buckhannon-Upshur and University each had three players earn all-state spots, with Morgantown having one lone player.

However, the lone Mohigan was Azain Uqaily, who was named captain of the second team squad.

Ryan Hurst (26 goals, four assists) was the only BUHS player to earn first team status, and he was joined by University’s Riley Nett (24 goals, 11 assist) and goal keepers Timmy Bailey, who had six shutouts.

Hurst broke the Buccaneer career goals scored record earlier this year, and was named our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Uquily pieced together a 10 goal, 17 assist season for the Mohigans. c

Below is the full list of the all-state teams.

W.Va. Sports Writers Boys Soccer All-State Team

1st Team

F Max Trethewey, George Washington

F Ryan Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur

F Riley Nett, University

F Eddie Marks, Brooke

M Coleman Meredith, Wheeling Park (captain)

M Brennan King, Jefferson

M Adam Seams, Greenbrier East

M Ryan Holmes, Cabell Midland

D Bryce Coleman, George Washington

D Taylor McFarland, Wheeling Park

D Evan Laraba, Woodrow Wilson

D Matthew Cook, Greenbrier East

GK Timmy Bailey, University

GK Grayson Maddox, Hurricane

Utl Alex Canestraro, Wheeling Park

Utl Garrett Shields, Cabell Midland

2nd Team

F Azain Uqaily, Morgantown (captain)

F Nick Ihnat, George Washington

F Jack Hayes, Oak Hill

F Lanty Rose, Greenbrier East

M Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park

M Liam Cronin, Brooke

M Isaac Carney, George Washington

M Lane Tenney, Buckhannon-Upshur

D Sam Squires, Buckhannon-Upshur

D Dawson Dillion, Cabell Midland

D Christian Johnson, Hurricane

D Isaac Lewis, University

GK Andrew Coursin, Brooke

GK Alex Catlett, Martinsburg

Utl Jake Bock, Hurricane

Utl Matt Lowe, Jefferson

Honorable mention

Brock Amos, Bridgeport; Caden Andrick, Buckhannon-Upshur; Nathan Ball, Spring Valley; Emerson Beall, South Charleston; Ben Blackwell, St. Albans; Quinlin Blair, Brooke; Xavier Bohn, George Washington; Andrew Brewster, Huntington; Ben Broyles, Princeton; Caden Carpenter, Morgantown; William Carpenter, Lincoln County; Ty Carr, Oak Hill; Matthew Chesley, Washington; Joseph Cochran, Greenbrier East; Massimo Darmelio, Morgantown; Justin DeMoulin, Jefferson; Evan Donatelli, Woodrow Wilson; Sam Duffy, Martinsburg; Carson Eckley, Woodrow Wilson; Erick Estrada, Washington; Jaden Fleshman, Cabell Midland; Jaytee Flores, Preston; Andy Forman, Preston; Dannen Fornaker, Wheeling Park; Ian Gainey, Ripley; Michael Groh, Washington; Grayson Hammitt, Riverside; Konnor Hawthorne, Washington; Aidan Holbert, Capital; Connor Hunting, Lincoln County; Tarek Jarrouj, George Washington; Xavier Jenkins, Martinsburg; Hayden Johnson, Woodrow Wilson; J.M. Jones, University; Steven Martinez, Greenbrier East; Mason Marnell, Spring Mills; Corbin McAllister, Hampshire; Kyle McCarthy, Bridgeport; Kaiden McCoy, St. Albans; Allara McKabe, South Charleston; Jack Mehosky, Spring Mills; Chance Minor, Oak Hill; Nick Murphy, Parkersburg South; JT Ohler, Parkersburg; Julian Orlando, Bridgeport; Mason Reddington, Jefferson; Dustin Richards, Martinsburg; Nathan Roemer, Martinsburg; Kaden Rogers, Parkersburg; Isaac Roop, Woodrow Wilson; Crosby Short, Spring Valley; Andrew Strawn, Hampshire; Aiden Turney, Jefferson; Jack Walker, Washington; Cameron Watts, Lincoln County; Dominick Webber, Spring Mills; Wyatt Williams, Huntington; Colton Workman, Oak Hill; Isaac Workman, Spring Valley