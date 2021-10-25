Seven local teams still in the running for bid to state tournament

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s Regional soccer week across the Mountain State and seven local teams are still in the running for a ticket to the state tournament in Beckley.

In Class Double-A, Region II, The Philip Barbour Colts host Herbert Hoover. Kickoff is 30 minutes after the boys game ends.

Grafton sees Herbert Hoover at PBHS with a 5 p.m. kickoff.

In AA, Region I, East-West Stadium is the site of the Championship games.

The Fairmont Senior boys will look to repeat as Regional Champions as they hots Weir.

That game will start after the East Fairmont girls see Oak Glen at 5 p.m.

In Class Triple-A, two local teams will battle it out as Morgantown and Bridgeport boys play at Brooke High School. Kickoff at 5 p.m.

The girls game will follow. That game features Bridgeport and defending state champions, Wheeling Park.