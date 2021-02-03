Seven Morgantown HS athletes take part in National Signing Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School had seven athletes sign to continue their athletic careers collegiately on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

Caden Bister and Cam Rice both accepted walk-on opportunities with the WVU football program.

Two Mohigan baseball players signed with Mountain East Conference teams, including Quincy Thorton, who inked with the West Virginia State baseball program.

Thorton said the coaching staff drew him to choose the Yellowjackets.

“It was really the coaches. They wanted me the most. I think that was a big decision for me, just really being wanted. I had two teammates from the team I played with this fall there already so that made it a lot easier,” Thorton said.

Teammate Zach Owen will take his talents to Elkins after signing with the Davis & Elkins baseball program. Owen is set to play middle infield for the Senators and is excited to get on campus.

“I am obviously super excited and blessed to be given this opportunity. I mean the first minute I stepped on campus it felt like home, it’s up in the hills, it’s really beautiful there and I have a relationship with one of the coaches so it just really felt like a place that I’m comfortable with,” Owen said.

Morgantown football standout Deondre Crudup also signed his Letter of Intent to join Mike Kellar’s crew and the Glenville State football team. The two time All-State honorable mention running back/defensive end duo will do it all with the Pioneers.

“The day I walked into the facility, it’s beautiful. The coaching staff is just a vibe to be around. They’ve got a great team. And they’re trying to build a huge thing up there,” Crudup said.

Tanner Slavic signed to continue his football career at a Division I program with William & Mary. Slavic battled injuries all throughout his high school career and is now ready to start a new chapter with collegiate football.

“It’s been a rough road riddled with injuries, setbacks, just trying to get back up and get better every day,” Slavic said.

Last but not least, Hannah Calvert signed with the University of Charleston women’s lacrosse program. Calvert said the Golden Eagles were very welcoming and it’s the kind of team she wants to play for.

“It was definitely a different experience than every other place that I went to because every single time that I visited a campus , nobody was as hands-on as they were at UC. And the coach is super amazing. She introduced us to the whole entire team,” Calvert said.