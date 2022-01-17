Several local boys basketball teams ranked in latest AP poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The latest Associated Press high school boys basketball poll has been released and several local teams are ranked in the top 10.
Class AAAA:
- Morgantown
- Parkersburg South
- Jefferson
- George Washington
- South Charleston
- Huntington
- Musselman
- Hedgesville
- Martinsburg
- Capital
Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 11, University 10, St. Albans 6, Princeton 4, Oak Hill 1.
Class AAA:
- Logan
- Shady Spring
- Fairmont Senior
- Winfield
- Wheeling Central
- East Fairmont
- Elkins
- Herbert Hoover
- Berkeley Springs
- Ripley
Others receiving votes: Grafton 8, Notre Dame 4, Scott 4, Robert C. Byrd 2, Westside 1, Lewis County 1, Lincoln 1, Nitro 1.
Class AA:
- Poca
- St. Marys
- Bluefield
- Williamstown
- Ravenswood
- South Harrison
- Chapmanville
- Mingo Central
- Charleston Catholic
- Wyoming East
Others receiving votes: Roane County 2, Clay County 1.
Class A:
- Greater Beckley Christian
- James Monroe
- St. Joseph
- Man
- Tug Valley
- Tucker County
- Greenbrier West
- Tygarts Valley
- Webster County
- Pendleton County
Others receiving votes: Cameron 9, Mount View 5 ,Clay-Battelle 2, Harman 1.