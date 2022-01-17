Several local boys basketball teams ranked in latest AP poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The latest Associated Press high school boys basketball poll has been released and several local teams are ranked in the top 10.

Class AAAA:

  1. Morgantown
  2. Parkersburg South
  3. Jefferson
  4. George Washington
  5. South Charleston
  6. Huntington
  7. Musselman
  8. Hedgesville
  9. Martinsburg
  10. Capital

Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 11, University 10, St. Albans 6, Princeton 4, Oak Hill 1.

Class AAA:

  1. Logan
  2. Shady Spring
  3. Fairmont Senior
  4. Winfield
  5. Wheeling Central
  6. East Fairmont
  7. Elkins
  8. Herbert Hoover
  9. Berkeley Springs
  10. Ripley

Others receiving votes: Grafton 8, Notre Dame 4, Scott 4, Robert C. Byrd 2, Westside 1, Lewis County 1, Lincoln 1, Nitro 1.

Class AA:

  1. Poca
  2. St. Marys
  3. Bluefield
  4. Williamstown
  5. Ravenswood
  6. South Harrison
  7. Chapmanville
  8. Mingo Central
  9. Charleston Catholic
  10. Wyoming East

Others receiving votes: Roane County 2, Clay County 1.

Class A:

  1. Greater Beckley Christian
  2. James Monroe
  3. St. Joseph
  4. Man
  5. Tug Valley
  6. Tucker County
  7. Greenbrier West
  8. Tygarts Valley
  9. Webster County
  10. Pendleton County

Others receiving votes: Cameron 9, Mount View 5 ,Clay-Battelle 2, Harman 1.

