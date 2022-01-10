Several teams ranked in current girls basketball AP Poll

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team                                 Record  Pts  Prv

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (10)                  7-0     100  1 

2. Morgantown                       9-1     89   2 

†3. Wheeling Park                    10-1    72   4 

4. Cabell Midland                   6-2     66   3 

5. Greenbrier East                  8-0     60   5 

6. Princeton                        7-1     39   7 

7. Buckhannon-Upshur                6-2     33   6 

8. George Washington                5-1     31   9 

9. Capital                          4-2     29   8 

10. Parkersburg                      4-3     15   10

   Others receiving votes: Washington 6, Woodrow Wilson 5, Parkersburg South 2, Martinsburg 2, Bridgeport 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9)               8-0     99   1

2. North Marion                      6-0     85   2

3. Logan (1)                         8-0     84   3

4. Nitro                             6-1     68   4

5. Wayne                             5-1     58   5

6. PikeView                          5-3     40   6

7. East Fairmont                     5-2     36   8

8. Philip Barbour                    5-2     27   7

9. Robert C. Byrd                    6-2     26   9

10. Winfield                          2-3     11   10

   Others receiving votes: Ripley 4, Lincoln 3, Keyser 3, Hampshire 2, Midland Trail 2, Shady Spring 2.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (9)          8-0     99   1

2. Frankfort                         7-0     84   2

3. Wyoming East (1)                  4-2     83   3

4. Petersburg                        6-1     71   4

5. St. Marys                         5-4     48   5

6. Summers County                    7-3     42   9

7. Mingo Central                     6-2     40   6

8. Ritchie County                    5-3     31   7

9. Charleston Catholic               2-2     27   8

10. Williamstown                      2-2     18   10

Others receiving votes: Trinity 4, South Harrison 2, Ravenswood 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (9)                 9-0     95   1 

2. Cameron                           6-1     88   2 

3. Tucker County                     7-2     69   3 

4. Tolsia                            7-1     64   T4

5. St Joseph                         2-6     39   T6

(tie) Clay-Battelle                  4-0     39   8 

7. Tug Valley (1)                    0-3     38   T4

(tie) Doddridge County               5-2     38   T67

9. Webster County                    3-1     36   9 

10. Calhoun                           2-3     21   10

Others receiving votes: River View 10, James Monroe 5, Madonna 3, Union 3, Pendleton County 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories