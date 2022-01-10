Several teams ranked in current girls basketball AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (10) 7-0 100 1
2. Morgantown 9-1 89 2
†3. Wheeling Park 10-1 72 4
4. Cabell Midland 6-2 66 3
5. Greenbrier East 8-0 60 5
6. Princeton 7-1 39 7
7. Buckhannon-Upshur 6-2 33 6
8. George Washington 5-1 31 9
9. Capital 4-2 29 8
10. Parkersburg 4-3 15 10
Others receiving votes: Washington 6, Woodrow Wilson 5, Parkersburg South 2, Martinsburg 2, Bridgeport 1.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (9) 8-0 99 1
2. North Marion 6-0 85 2
3. Logan (1) 8-0 84 3
4. Nitro 6-1 68 4
5. Wayne 5-1 58 5
6. PikeView 5-3 40 6
7. East Fairmont 5-2 36 8
8. Philip Barbour 5-2 27 7
9. Robert C. Byrd 6-2 26 9
10. Winfield 2-3 11 10
Others receiving votes: Ripley 4, Lincoln 3, Keyser 3, Hampshire 2, Midland Trail 2, Shady Spring 2.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (9) 8-0 99 1
2. Frankfort 7-0 84 2
3. Wyoming East (1) 4-2 83 3
4. Petersburg 6-1 71 4
5. St. Marys 5-4 48 5
6. Summers County 7-3 42 9
7. Mingo Central 6-2 40 6
8. Ritchie County 5-3 31 7
9. Charleston Catholic 2-2 27 8
10. Williamstown 2-2 18 10
Others receiving votes: Trinity 4, South Harrison 2, Ravenswood 1.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (9) 9-0 95 1
2. Cameron 6-1 88 2
3. Tucker County 7-2 69 3
4. Tolsia 7-1 64 T4
5. St Joseph 2-6 39 T6
(tie) Clay-Battelle 4-0 39 8
7. Tug Valley (1) 0-3 38 T4
(tie) Doddridge County 5-2 38 T67
9. Webster County 3-1 36 9
10. Calhoun 2-3 21 10
Others receiving votes: River View 10, James Monroe 5, Madonna 3, Union 3, Pendleton County 2.