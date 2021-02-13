Shields, three seniors lead young Eagles girls hoops program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Earlier this week, Robert C. Byrd Lady Eagles took advantage of the conditioning week by hitting the gym and the weight room.

The Lady Eagles are under new leadership as Robert Shields steps up as head coach this season. He has a new assistant coach in David Sturm as well.

Shields said he’s ready to take on the role as head coach and hopefully give a new name to the RCB girls basketball program this season.

“Well earlier I had said you know just wanted to change the culture. I think these girls have shown they’ve done that already now it’s a matter of effort. It’s a matter of believing in themselves to come out and not be that everybody looks like they’re going to get an easy ‘W’ and to make it competitive where we can be in every ball game,” Shields said.

With coach Sturm comes senior Victoria Sturm who transferred to RCB after previously being a Lincoln Cougar.

Sturm now in new colors this season with Robert C. Byrd and is ready to lead the team as one of only three seniors.

“You know we always hear the term you’re definitely a young team but we can’t show that this year. We’ve got to come in right away and act like these past few months we never left,” Sturm said.

She also likes her new coaches and knows her father will push her especially hard on the court.

“I think coach Shields and my dad clicked right away and I think they’re ready to push everyone hard. playing for my dad all along I know he’s going to push me harder than anyone else,” Sturm said.

Another senior ready to take on a leadership roll is RCB soccer standout Birkley Richards.

“Hopefully we all communicate and are on the same page and we can keep the team positive and lead us to being really good this season,” Richards said.

The Lady Eagles are set to practice fully on Monday, February 15.