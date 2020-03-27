Shields on COVID-19: “It’s nothing that we’ve ever been through”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – COVID-19 has surely made an impact in the Mountain State.

From a sports-world perspective, it has suspended or postponed state basketball tournaments, and put the seasons for hundreds of spring sports teams in jeopardy.

The Bridgeport baseball team, in fact, was already a couple practices into their preseason drills when coronavirus put the sports world on hold.

And Indians manager Robert Shields liked what he saw in this year’s group that was aiming to claim a state-record-extending seventh straight Double-A baseball crown.

But right now baseball isn’t the only thing Shields is missing.

“Overall, it’s just sad for us not even being in school. Just getting knocked out of the routine of enjoying the students, and them getting an education. What makes me hurt the most is the fact that the kids aren’t around each other, everybody’s quarantined. It’s nothing that we’ve ever been through. So it’s sad in that respect,” Shields said in an interview earlier this week.

Many people who were in the state at the time are relating what’s happening in the state now to the measles outbreak in the mid-1990s, but as Shields mentioned in our conversation with him, that was towards the end of the baseball season, where as this virus might not even allow it to begin.

We’re going to have more from Shields on Saturday.

