ShineYourLightWV event held across the state to honor Class of 2020, senior athletes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — High school athletics facilities were lit up across the state Friday night.

The #ShineYourLightWV event honored the Class of 2020, and the senior athletes, some of who missed out on their final seasons of baseball, softball, track & field and lacrosse.

Our reporters were all over the region Friday night. We have videos and pictures from close to a dozen different high schools. You can see those in the video attached to this story.

Just some of the sights from #ShineYourLightWV at Bridgeport High School. Great scene there tonight!

Really appreciate Emilee Yurish and Robert Shields taking some time to talk.@BridgeportBase1 @BridgeportTrack @wvssac pic.twitter.com/aLDVcJq4Xr — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) May 2, 2020

“Well, I think it’s a great tribute to them. They’ve put a lot of years of hard work into our program – both our boys and girls on the track teams. Some of them have had really big success and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” Emilee Yurish, the Bridgeport girls track & field coach, said.

“They deserve this honor since it was taken away from them with this pandemic and everything. It’s just a sad situation. But it’s a shining moment for them, and hopefully they’re driving by, and they’ll see the lights on here in a couple minutes and enjoy the evening,” said Bridgeport baseball manager Robert Shields.

Thank you to Coach Burnside, Coach Keller and seniors Cole James, Jonna Ferrell and Griffin Devericks for joining me tonight at Cline Stansberry Stadium #ShineYourLightWV pic.twitter.com/txt0u4Ozq4 — Abbie Backenstoe WBOY 12 Sports (@abackenstoeWBOY) May 2, 2020

The parade at Buckhannon-Upshur High School has begun to honor their seniors! Be sure to tune into our @12SportsZone special tonight on https://t.co/MXkUKCPFQn! #ShineYourLightWV pic.twitter.com/L8Wdozz4HC — Dillon Gaudet (@DGaudetWBOY) May 1, 2020

“They’re just great kids, great athletes that coaches dream to coach and they’ve accomplished so much that they have to be proud of themselves and again with their future in college and athletics it’s just the sky is the limit for them,” said Jackie Zuliani, Buckhannon-Upshurs girls track & field coach.

Here are some other tweets from schools celebrating the event.

Shine for WV seniors 2020 pic.twitter.com/e9rl8e6G0M — Notre Dame WV (@NotreDameWV) May 2, 2020