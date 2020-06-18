Shinnston Little League preps for Monday’s start of 2020 season

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Little League baseball season gets started Monday after a lengthy delay, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams have been practicing over the last two weeks to get ready for the season.

We stopped at Shinnston Little League earlier this week to see how preparations for this year are going.

As far as baseball goes, players and coaches alike are ready to get started.

There will be precautions in place with COVID-19 still on the forefront of most people’s minds.

But at the end of the day, it’s all about having fun on the diamond.

“We’ve been looking forward to this since the whole pandemic hit, getting the kids back out. The kids really are the ones that suffered with going out and not being able to play. And getting them out you can just see how happy they are,” said Shinnston Little League vice president David Mazzie. “The kids don’t care about anything but being together and baseball. “

Unfortunately, there won’t be any tee-ball in Shinnston this year, but for the other age groups that will be playing at the Shinnston Little League facility, the league will only be allowing five players in the dugout at a time, with other players standing outside of the dugout.

Parents are being asked to stay beyond the outfield fence for the most part, and likely won’t be allowed to sit any closer to the field than the edge of the grass where the outfield and infield meet.

There will also be a limited number of items at the concession stand, and other precautionary measures.

The good news is, local little leaguers are still able to do inter-league play. Shinnston, Fairmont, Clarksburg, and Bridgeport little leagues will continue to play one another this summer.