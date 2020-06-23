Shinnston Little League returns to the diamond

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Monday was Opening Day for Shinnston Little League as well as plenty of other teams across the mountain state.

Two games were held tonight at the Shinnston Little League field and those games included two home runs.

The teams returned to the diamond with classic baseball with a few guidelines to keep the players, coaches and fans safe.

These guidelines include limiting the dugout to five players at a time and sanitizing all equipment. It is also encouraged for fans to wear masks and maintaining social distancing by being six feet apart.

Shinnston Little League Vice President David Mazzie says safety is the main priority and having fun comes after that. But being back on the diamond is a great feeling.

“It’s unbelievable. We didn’t think we would have a season so we were a little nervous. To see their faces out there right now smiling, having fun and acting like none of this stuff exists. All of the work the volunteers did to get the kids back out, giving them something to do,” Mazzie said.

Mazzie also says he thinks following the guidelines will work out well and that hopefully they can keep playing baseball throughout the summer.