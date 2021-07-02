Shinnston major league all-stars defeat Bridgeport on back of Brycen Moore grand slam

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A crucial strike three in the dirt turned Thursday night’s winner-take-all all-star game on it’s head.

Bridgeport, trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth, thought it got out of the frame with a swinging third strike with the bases loaded.

However, the pitch hit the dirt just before getting to the catcher’s glove, allowing the hitter the chance to get to first.

Bridgeport thought the inning was over; Shinnston knew it was far from it.

Former Lincoln multi-sport star, Hunter Moore — the Shinnston third base coach –, instinctively told his lead runner to head for the plate. The run scored, to put Shinnston up 3-1.

Just a few pitches later, Brycen Moore slugged a no-doubt two-out grand slam to center field, giving Shinnston a 7-1 lead.

Shinnston won by that score in six innings, advancing to the state tournament.