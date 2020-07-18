Shinnston Seniors get mercy ruled by Fayette Patriots in Showdown in the Mountains pool play

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – It wasn’t a good start, or a good finish, on Saturday afternoon for the Shinnston Seniors summer baseball team.

Shinnston fell behind by six runs in the early going. And then after getting one back in the third, the Fayette Patriots continued to extend their lead.

The Patriots won, 14-2, on the home field of the Lincoln Cougars, with the game ending in the fourth inning due to mercy rule.

Shinnston, trying to cut into Fayette’s six-run lead, loaded the bases in the top of the third inning.

Johnny Lopez drove in one run on an RBI-groundout to third base. But the Seniors couldn’t add to their total in the frame.

But Fayette did in the bottom of the inning, using back-to-back RBI singles to jump up 8-1, and then going up by nine runs a few batters later on a two-run single up the middle.

All team are back in action in the elimination portion of the tournament tomorrow.

For more information on the Showdown in the Mountains tournament, click here.