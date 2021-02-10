Shriver scores season-high 27 points as AB beats Notre Dame College

PHILLIPI, W.Va. – Barbour County native, David Shriver, scored a season-high 27 points, Wednesday night, to help lead Alderson Broaddus past visiting Notre Dame College.

Shriver not only tallied his season-high in points, but he also moved into second place in Battlers history in made threes (198).

Shriver shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc on Wednesday, as he did most of his damage from distance. He was one of three Battlers players to finish the game in double figures, scoring wise, in Alderson Broaddus’s 77-65 win.

Shriver led the way with seven rebounds, and scored nine of his points in the first half. He heated up after halftime, as did Tahleik Walker, who tallied eight of his ten points after the intermission.

AB captures its sixth win on the year, and has now won five of its last seven games.

