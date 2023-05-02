BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WBOY) – Clay-Battelle’s Carson Shriver made his college decision official by signing with Waynesburg University.

After four years of playing everywhere imaginable for the CeeBees, he’s excited to settle in at running back but that doesn’t mean he won’t bring multiple skills to the field.

“I’m a versatile back. I fit well into their run game, but I can also go out and catch passes if need be. They can put me in the slot or something like that. I can return kicks, return punts, stuff like that. I’m just willing to do whatever the coaches need me to do to help the team succeed,” he said.

Shriver is the second CeeBee football player to sign with Waynesburg this year, joining his teammate Mason Chisler who signed with the Yellowjackets in February.