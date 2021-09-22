Sickles, Lucas shine in Indians win over Bucs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport hosted a tri-match with Buckhannon-Upshur and North Marion on Wednesday night.

The Indians started with Buckhannon-Upshur who gave them a scare in the first set. Bridgeport won the set 25-22. Bridgeport went on to win the second set as well 25-16.

Two Indians in particular shined in Bridgeport’s 2-0 win over the Bucs. Violet Sickles led the team with 14 kills and Jacey Lucas led with 14 assists. The duo scored many of their team’s points together.

Bridgeport had no problem with The Huskies. The Indians won the first set 25-10 and the second set 25-13 to sweep the tri-match.