Sierra Kotchman wraps up first senior season at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Sierra Kotchman once again led the way for Fairmont State in Monday night’s loss to Alderson Broaddus.

Kotchman registered a game-high 28 points, and increased her career point total to 2,032 — the most in conference history, and third-most in Fairmont State women’s basketball history.

Kotchman, a senior, plans to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has granted all athletes next year, according to Fairmont State.

As long as she does, she will undoubtedly re-write the lady Falcons all-time scoring mark of 2,056 points held by Kaitlin Snyder. And with a full season next year, she could contest Bill Lindsey’s record for most points in school history (2,578).

Kotchman was named a first team All-MEC player for the third time in her career on Tuesday.