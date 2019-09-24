Sills out for season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV ILLUSTRATED) – Senior lineman Josh Sills will be out for the season after having season-ending surgery on Monday, Neal Brown announced on Tuesday.

He’s missed the past two games with a shoulder injury. — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) September 24, 2019

This is a loss for an inexperienced West Virginia football team, who now has just one senior on the offensive line.

Sills spent the first seasons of his career has an offensive guard for WVU, but made his first start at center for Coach Brown in week one. He moved to guard in week two before sitting out week three with an injury.

Luckily for Brown and the Mountaineers, they won’t need to worry about replacing him — while he had the surgery this week, Sills has already missed two games.

As for his future, Brown says that a decision on a potential sixth year for Sills will be made “down the road.”