CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd and Herbert Hoover played an intense showdown on Saturday morning with the Flying Eagles capturing a win.

The first half went scoreless but both the Huskies and Eagles had chances that either were stopped by the keeper or missed the goal frame.

In the second half, Robert C. Byrd scored a lone goal by Neveiah Simmons which ultimately was enough for the 1-0 win over Hoover.