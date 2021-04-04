Sisters & Brothers: Local high schoolers getting chance to play varsity minutes with siblings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Easter is a great time to be with your family and loved ones.

Some local high school athletes get to share the sport they love directly with their family — in this case, their siblings –, for the entire season.

It’s a chance that not many get, and is a dream come true for the players and families that do get that chance.

Starting here in Clarksburg, Victoria and Jaden Sturm get to share the court together at the varsity level. They also get to share this experience with their dad, David, who’s an assistant coach for the Flying Eagles girls basketball team.

The Sturm sisters have led the way for RCB this year, and have connected on a couple sister-to-sister assists, as well, including one we saw recently in RCB’s win over Grafton earlier this week.

Speaking of sister-to-sister, the Cayton sisters are having a similar experience for the Lewis County Minutemaids.

Emma, a senior playing in her final high school season, is able to share the varsity experience with her younger sister, Lillian.

“I think it’s fun to be playing, and look out there and see your sister beside you. We work all summer together. so it’s nice that our hard work gets to pay off together,” said Emma.

“And we also know when each other is struggling. and what to tell them, and how to pick them back up, and how to help them work through it,” Lillian added. “It’s really been helpful with our weaknesses, and our highs. Just being there to support each other through all of it.”

From the sisterly love, to brotherly love, brothers Ryan and Lamar Hurst enjoy playing multiple sports together for Buckhannon-Upshur High School. The duo are known on the soccer field in the fall, and on the basketball court in the winter.

But the Maier family has everyone beat.

You’ve got Ryan and Jacob Maier — brothers — on the same Bearcats team together, and, they’re joined by their cousin, Harrison, as well.

For Ryan and Jacob, playing together at this level was always the dream, not just for the brothers but the family as a whole.

“It’s been the goal since, probably kindergarten, to play with all three Maiers,” said Jacob, playing in his freshman season, much like Harrison is.

“It’s amazing. That’s always been my dream to play with two of my family members,” said Ryan. “My grandad always wanted us to play together. That was one thing he wanted to see before he passed away.”

We’d be remiss not to mention the Bechtel siblings out of Morgantown.

Luke plays a big roll for the Morgantown boys team this season, while his sophomore sister, Lindsay, is one of many players in the rotation for the Lady Mohigans. Both are having successful seasons.

Morgantown High also has the two Wassick sisters, Catherine and Sophia, balling out together at the varsity level.

Cousins Alivia and Chase Ammons also suit it up for the Clay-Battelle Cee Bees.