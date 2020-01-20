Six area girls teams in Top 10 in latest AP girls hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – There wasn’t much movement among area teams in the latest Associated Press high school girls basketball rankings that were released Monday.

In fact, the only team in North Central West Virginia that moved at all was University, moving up two spots into a tie for seventh with Woodrow Wilson.

Elsewhere, undefeated North Marion stayed the top team in Double-A, and Gilmer County stayed in the top half of Single-A.

A full list of the rankings is below:

Class AAA

Wheeling Park (5) 13-1 Cabell Midland (2) 12-0 Greenbrier East (1) 9-1 Parkersburg (1) 9-5 South Charleston 8-2 George Washington 7-3 (tie) University 8-4 (tie) Woodrow Wilson 7-2 Martinsburg 6-2 Huntington 8-4

Class AA

North Marion (9) 11-0 Winfield 10-1 Frankfort 11-1 Wayne 11-1 Fairmont Senior 9-2 Lincoln7-3 Nitro 9-3 Chapmanville 9-3 Westside 9-3 Wyoming East 8-3

Class A