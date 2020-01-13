Six area girls teams ranked in latest AP Girls Hoops Rankings

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Associated Press has released the Girls High School Basketball Rankings.

The undefeated North Marion Huskies remain the top team in AA. Lincoln was the only other team in the coverage area that either stayed the same or improved.

University, Preston, Fairmont Senior, Gilmer and Tucker County all moved down in rankings.

A full look at the rankings:

Class AAA:

1. Wheeling Park (6)10-0851
2. Cabell Midland (1)10-076T2
3. Greenbrier East9-174T2
4. Parkersburg (2)7-5694
5. South Charleston7-1536
6. Huntington7-2415
7. Woodrow Wilson5-1387
8. George Washington5-3289
9. University7-4178
10. Martinsburg5-19NR

Class AA:

1. North Marion (9)9-0901
2. Winfield8-1792
3. Frankfort9-1644
4. Wayne9-1625
5. Fairmont Senior7-2613
6. Lincoln5-240T8
7. Nitro7-3237
8. Chapmanville9-217NR
9. Westside7-3156
10. PikeView6-41410

Class A:

1. Saint Joseph Central (9)12-0901
2. Parkersburg Catholic9-0812
3. Summers County8-2663
4. Pocahontas County8-3577
5. Gilmer County9-2504
6. Wheeling Central6-6455
7. Tug Valley7-3349
8. Tucker County6-3246
9. Williamstown7-323NR
10. St. Marys5-2148

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories