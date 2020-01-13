Six area girls teams ranked in latest AP Girls Hoops Rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Associated Press has released the Girls High School Basketball Rankings.

The undefeated North Marion Huskies remain the top team in AA. Lincoln was the only other team in the coverage area that either stayed the same or improved.

University, Preston, Fairmont Senior, Gilmer and Tucker County all moved down in rankings.

A full look at the rankings:

Class AAA:

1. Wheeling Park (6) 10-0 85 1 2. Cabell Midland (1) 10-0 76 T2 3. Greenbrier East 9-1 74 T2 4. Parkersburg (2) 7-5 69 4 5. South Charleston 7-1 53 6 6. Huntington 7-2 41 5 7. Woodrow Wilson 5-1 38 7 8. George Washington 5-3 28 9 9. University 7-4 17 8 10. Martinsburg 5-1 9 NR

Class AA:

1. North Marion (9) 9-0 90 1 2. Winfield 8-1 79 2 3. Frankfort 9-1 64 4 4. Wayne 9-1 62 5 5. Fairmont Senior 7-2 61 3 6. Lincoln 5-2 40 T8 7. Nitro 7-3 23 7 8. Chapmanville 9-2 17 NR 9. Westside 7-3 15 6 10. PikeView 6-4 14 10

Class A: