Six Indians score in Bridgeport’s win over Preston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The defending AAA Section Champions, Bridgeport, had no trouble with Preston in its opening sectional contest.

The Indians got going quickly with a goal from Gabby Reep.

Shortly after, Lee Ann Gaskins poked the ball past the keeper for the Indians’ second goal of the contest.

Emma Jones was next to score. She hit a one touch shot off of a pass from Macy Cook.

Still in the first half, Elisa Dinaldi also scored from a one touch shot placed beautifully in the top left corner of the goal to give Bridgeport a 4-0 lead.

Gracie Courtney then sailed a ball past the keeper off of a free kick to give the Indians a 5-0 lead at the halftime break.

Kylie Bender put one more in the back of the net in the second half as Bridgeport took down Preston 6-1.