Six Lewis County High School athletes signed to continue athletics in college

SOUTH WESTON, W.Va. – Six Lewis County High School athletes signed to make their college athletics decision official on Monday.

Minutemen football star Marshall Hobbs signed with the Glenville State Football program. Hobbs, an All-State running back, was a standout for the Minutemen football team during his four years. Hobbs helped lead Lewis County to two playoff appearances in the last three years. Although he battled injury this season, Hobbs is ready to take his talents to the Glenville gridiron.





“I like it because it’s a small place to be. I can concentrate on everything I need to do with school and football. There are not too many distractions so I can really just focus on what I love to do. It means a lot, it means a lot that people are really looking at what I have and I have plenty in the gas tank so I’m really feeling I’ll let it all out down in Glenville,” Hobbs said.

Teammate Austin Rowan will stick with the Mountain East Conference as he signed with the West Virginia State University Football program. Rowan played center for the Minutemaid and will take his size and work ethic to the Yellow Jackets. Rowan said he liked the WVSU staff and team from the start and is excited to get to work.





“They were the first school to come after me and I took my visit down there, it was during a practice so I got to see the full thing for what all is going on, it was just a great place to be. Ever since I committed I’ve been contacted every single day with them all so it just made me feel at home all the way down there,” Rowan said.

Johnathan Atchison will take his soccer skills to South Dakota as he signed with the Presentation College soccer team. Atchison scored many goals for the Minutemen this season and earned All Conference and All State honors. He talked about what drew him to South Dakota.





“I went there and I toured it and it felt like a good place to be and it felt like a place I could call home. The soccer team was extremely welcoming and loving and I just felt like it was a good place to be,” Atchison said.

Ethan Haught signed to play collegiate soccer at Penn State Greater Allegheny. Haught played in between the pipes for the Minutemen soccer team and will play goalkeeper for the Nittany Lions. He said he is excited to be apart of the Penn State Community on and off the field.





“Definitely helping around the community. I volunteer a lot. I actually started as a headstrong member here which is a cancer foundation and brought it into the sports as well. I feel like it helped a lot we raised over 1,000 dollars just doing that and we did so through sports so i’ll be taking that to the college level with me,” Haught said.

Mackenzie Gifford signed with the West Virginia Wesleyan Acrobatics and Tumbling program. Gifford was apart of the Minutemen cheer squad for three years. Gifford is going to be studying in nursing school and has made quick relationships with the Bobcats acro & tumbling coaching staff.





“I also chose it because their head coach came out to me and has been really helpful in getting all of my classes and everything so she’s helped me a lot and really gave me good choices and things like that and just helped me through everything so i just really appreciated that,” Gifford said.

Dakota Lough is off to Glenville State to run track and field. Lough looks to run middle distance with the Pioneers, specifically in the 400 meter run. Lough has earned multiple high points at meets this season and hopes to qualify for the State meet before he graduates.

“I’ve been looking at it for a while and they have a good criminal justice program and that’s what I’m majoring in. They have a nice sports facility and I like the coaches and stuff,” Lough said.



