Six local girls basketball players earn AAA All-State nods

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Six local high school basketball players earned a spot on the Class Triple-A All-State roster.

A pair of Polar Bears earned first team All-State nods in Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier. Washenitz was named co-captain of the first team.

Two Huskies join them on first team in North Marion’s Karlie Denham and Olivia Toland. Huskies teammate Katlyn Carson landed a spot on the second team All-State list.

Robert C. Byrd’s Victoria Sturm is the captain of the second team.

First Team

Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior; Jr. (Co-captain)

Baylee Goines, Nitro; Sr. (Co-captain)

Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Jr.

Meredith Maier, Fairmont Senior; Jr.

Amya Damon, Huntington St. Joe; Jr.

Hannah Perdue, PikeView; Jr.

Olivia Toland, North Marion; Soph.

Karlie Denham, North Marion; Sr.

Second Team

Marisa Horan, Wheeling Central , Sr.

Taylor Maddox, Nitro; Soph.

Victoria Sturm, RCB, Sr. (Captain).

Alana Eves, Wayne, Sr.

Emily Dickerson, Midland Trail; Sr.

Meghan Taylor, Winfield, Soph.

Katlyn Carson, North Marion; Jr.

Reece Enochs, Oak Glen, Sr.

Honorable Mention: Isabella Aperfine, Weir; Hannah Ault, Hampshire; Anna Belan, Elkins; Laynie Beresford, Fairmont Senior; Brooklyn Bowen, Nitro; Anyah Brown, PikeView; Emma Cayton, Lewis County; Kaili Crowl, Keyser; Emily Dennison, Philip Barbour; Sydney Farmer, Sissonville; Hannah Ferris, Lincoln; Emma Elliott, Liberty Harrison; Gracie Fields, Hampshire; Alexis Greenlief, Oak Glen; McKennan Hall, Ripley; Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour; Olivia Krinov, Lewis County; Avery Lucas, Lincoln County; Leah Maley, Weir; Alexis O’Dell, Nicholas County; Julia Preseruati, St. Joseph; Taylor Ray, Herbert Hoover; Kierra Richmond, Shady Spring; Alyssa Satterfield, Grafton; Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser; Braylyn Sparks, Philip Barbour; Emily Starn, Fairmont Senior; Emily Suddreth, Independence; Jill Tothe, Logan; Tristen White, Wheeling Central