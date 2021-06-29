Six local Single-A softball players earn all-state status

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This year’s high school softball Single-A all-state teams were announced on Tuesday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
A total of six local players earned either first or second team all-state honors.
Ritchie County senior standout pitcher, Chloe Elliott, was the lone local player to earn first team recognition. It’s her third all-state honor.
Two of her teammates, Olivia Dodd and Alyvia Pittman, earned second team honors. Both have at least one more season with the Rebels.
Clay-Battelle’s senior pitcher, Sydney Wilson; Doddridge County’s Josalyn Lipscomb; and Gilmer County’s Taylor McHenry also earned second team honors. Lipscomb and McHenry did so at utility positions.
Below is the full list of the Single-A softball all-state teams.
First team
P – Mikie Lieving, Wahama, soph.
P – Chloe Elliott, Ritchie County, sr.
P – Morgan Cooper, Man, soph.
IF – Lauren Alt, Petersburg, sr.
IF – Jarika Baylor, Wheeling Central, sr.
IF – Hailea Skeens, Sherman, jr.
IF – Lauren Noble, Wahama, jr.
IF – Landry Bone, Madonna, so.
OF – Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood, so.
OF – Remi Hinkle, Moorefield, sr.
OF – Zoey Winland, St. Marys, fr.
C – Abby Darnley, Buffalo, jr. (captain)
C – Emily Hatfield, Tug Valley, jr.
UTIL – Maddy Richards, Wirt County, sr.
UTIL – Emmie Lopetrone, Midland Trail, sr.
UTIL – Amber Wolfe, Wahama, so.
UTIL – Jenna Burgess, Petersburg, sr.
UTIL – Caley Chrisman, Greenbrier West, sr.
Second team
P – Chloe Treadway, Sherman, so. (captain)
P – Autumn Hall, Tug Valley, jr.
P – Sydney Wilson, Clay-Battelle, sr.
IF – Olivia Dodd, Ritchie County, so.
IF – Katie Darnley, Buffalo, jr.
IF – Alyvia Pittman, Ritchie County, jr.
IF – Aubrey McCoy, Charleston Catholic, fr.
IF – Madalena Daughtry, Madonna, sr.
IF – Ashlee Tomblin, Man, jr.
OF – Kameron Beck, Williamstown, so.
OF – Maddison Champ, Petersburg, sr.
C – Sydney Sheets, Midland Trail
UTIL – Kymberly Minnich, Petersburg, sr.
UTIL – Meghan Gill, Midland Trail, jr.
UTIL – Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County, so.
UTIL – Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County, jr.
UTIL – Emily Canterbury, James Monroe, sr.
UTIL – Tori Humphries, Moorefield, sr.
Honorable Mention
Lindsay Keller, Williamstown; Hannah Casey, Charleston Catholic; Mahayla Nicholas, St. Marys; Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated; Grace Everly, Williamstown; Victoria Ames, East Hardy; Carlee Muncy, Man; Alyson Simmons, Moorefield; Marissa Jeffrey, Ritchie County; Chelsea Thompson, Sherman; Paige Shaffer, Tucker County; Cassidy Griffey, Tug Valley; Madison Campbell, Midland Trail; Gracie O’Neill, Moorefield; Desiree Taylor, St. Marys; Darryn Loughridge, Webster County; Haley Moats, Pendleton County’ Emma Whipkey, Cameron; Hiadyn Bland, Magnolia; Shyanna White, Magnolia; Braelee Brown, Greenbrier West; Raven Fulks, Paden City; Jocelyn Heckert, South Harrison; Sierra Garlic, River View; Bailey Coleman, Hannan; Jacklyn Barnett, Man; Mariah Huffman, Pendleton County