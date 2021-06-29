Six local Single-A softball players earn all-state status

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This year’s high school softball Single-A all-state teams were announced on Tuesday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

A total of six local players earned either first or second team all-state honors.

Ritchie County senior standout pitcher, Chloe Elliott, was the lone local player to earn first team recognition. It’s her third all-state honor.

Two of her teammates, Olivia Dodd and Alyvia Pittman, earned second team honors. Both have at least one more season with the Rebels.

Clay-Battelle’s senior pitcher, Sydney Wilson; Doddridge County’s Josalyn Lipscomb; and Gilmer County’s Taylor McHenry also earned second team honors. Lipscomb and McHenry did so at utility positions.

Below is the full list of the Single-A softball all-state teams.

First team

P – Mikie Lieving, Wahama, soph.

P – Chloe Elliott, Ritchie County, sr.

P – Morgan Cooper, Man, soph.

IF – Lauren Alt, Petersburg, sr.

IF – Jarika Baylor, Wheeling Central, sr.

IF – Hailea Skeens, Sherman, jr.

IF – Lauren Noble, Wahama, jr.

IF – Landry Bone, Madonna, so.

OF – Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood, so.

OF – Remi Hinkle, Moorefield, sr.

OF – Zoey Winland, St. Marys, fr.

C – Abby Darnley, Buffalo, jr. (captain)

C – Emily Hatfield, Tug Valley, jr.

UTIL – Maddy Richards, Wirt County, sr.

UTIL – Emmie Lopetrone, Midland Trail, sr.

UTIL – Amber Wolfe, Wahama, so.

UTIL – Jenna Burgess, Petersburg, sr.

UTIL – Caley Chrisman, Greenbrier West, sr.

Second team

P – Chloe Treadway, Sherman, so. (captain)

P – Autumn Hall, Tug Valley, jr.

P – Sydney Wilson, Clay-Battelle, sr.

IF – Olivia Dodd, Ritchie County, so.

IF – Katie Darnley, Buffalo, jr.

IF – Alyvia Pittman, Ritchie County, jr.

IF – Aubrey McCoy, Charleston Catholic, fr.

IF – Madalena Daughtry, Madonna, sr.

IF – Ashlee Tomblin, Man, jr.

OF – Kameron Beck, Williamstown, so.

OF – Maddison Champ, Petersburg, sr.

C – Sydney Sheets, Midland Trail

UTIL – Kymberly Minnich, Petersburg, sr.

UTIL – Meghan Gill, Midland Trail, jr.

UTIL – Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County, so.

UTIL – Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County, jr.

UTIL – Emily Canterbury, James Monroe, sr.

UTIL – Tori Humphries, Moorefield, sr.

Honorable Mention

Lindsay Keller, Williamstown; Hannah Casey, Charleston Catholic; Mahayla Nicholas, St. Marys; Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated; Grace Everly, Williamstown; Victoria Ames, East Hardy; Carlee Muncy, Man; Alyson Simmons, Moorefield; Marissa Jeffrey, Ritchie County; Chelsea Thompson, Sherman; Paige Shaffer, Tucker County; Cassidy Griffey, Tug Valley; Madison Campbell, Midland Trail; Gracie O’Neill, Moorefield; Desiree Taylor, St. Marys; Darryn Loughridge, Webster County; Haley Moats, Pendleton County’ Emma Whipkey, Cameron; Hiadyn Bland, Magnolia; Shyanna White, Magnolia; Braelee Brown, Greenbrier West; Raven Fulks, Paden City; Jocelyn Heckert, South Harrison; Sierra Garlic, River View; Bailey Coleman, Hannan; Jacklyn Barnett, Man; Mariah Huffman, Pendleton County