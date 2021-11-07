Six local teams qualify for State volleyball tournament

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Six local teams qualified for the State volleyball tournament in Charleston after either winning a Regional Title or finishing as Regional Runner Up.

In AAA: Morgantown and Bridgeport both qualified.

In AA: Philip Barbour and Robert C. Byrd will head to the State Tournament.

In A: Ritchie County and Gilmer County both will compete for a State Title.

The full list of teams per class that will compete:

AAA: Musselman, Hedgesville, Morgantown, Bridgeport, Woodrow Wilson, George Washington, Hurricane and Parkersburg.

AA: Oak Glen, Frankfort, Philip Barbour, RCB, Shady Spring, Herbert Hoover, Winfield and Point Pleasant.

A: Williamstown, Ritchie County, East Hardy, Moorefield, Greenbrier West, Charleston Catholic, Gilmer County and Buffalo.

The State Tournament kicks off Friday into Saturday at the Charleston Civic Center.

