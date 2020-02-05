Six Mohigans put pen to paper on National Signing Day

MORGANTOWN, W.V. – Today was a big day for many high school athletes around the country as they sign their letter of intent to play a sport collegiately.

Starting with Bennett Fletcher who signed with Misericordia Football today. Fletcher says playing football in college will help him stay academically fit.

“I wanted to go there because I got a direct admit into the occupational therapy program and I want to get a good education and football helps me in school because it gives me structure to my day,” Fletcher said.

Also, a pair of lady Mohigans signed their LOI’s to play soccer at West Liberty University. Grace Stire and Anne Williams sign with the Hilltoppers today.

As well as Preston Fox signs as a preferred walk-on to WVU’s football team.

Hamilton Hall also signed to play tennis at Shepherd University and Hunter Finn put pen to paper because he is going to play football at the University of Charleston.

Jess Jones, another Mohigan to sign today, will be playing Division I soccer at Canisus.