Six Morgantown athletes signed to continue athletics in college

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Six local athletes from Morgantown High School signed to continue their respective sports at the college level.

Two cross country athletes in Quinn Jacquez and Jackson Snyder signed with Division I programs. Jacquez signed to run cross country at UNC Asheville.

Jacquez finished above any other Mohigan at the state XC meet this past fall in fourth place.

Quinn Jacquez signs his letter of intent to run cross country at UNC Asheville

Snyder finished in sixth place at the state meet and both runners contributed in bringing home a Class-AAA boys state cross country runner up finish.



“The recruitment process was really messed up this year because you can’t go on visits but I’ve been to the campus for a running camp and there are two of my really good friends who are on the team so they made it really easy to get in the know with the team and get a feel for their culture so it was a really easy decision,” Jacquez said.



“It was kind of in the beginning of the summer I started reaching out to coaches and talking with coaches about recruiting for cross country and track and Marshall was one of the first I talked to. And just overall, all aspects together academically, location wise, athletically it all felt right to me, there wasn’t a better option for me,” Snyder said.

Jackson Snyder signs with the Marshall University XC program

Another Mohigan is staying in the Mountain State as Grace Haines signed to continue her softball career at Concord University.

Current and former coaches watch as Grace Haines signs with Concord Softball

Haines recently helped lead the Mohigans to an OVAC title and she hopes to lead them to a state championship this season. Haines will pitch for the Mountain Lions softball team.





“I chose concord because of the atmosphere around it and everything is close together, everything is in walking distance. Also I have my best friend who is going there with me so that was a huge factor on my decision,” Haines said.



Morgantown’s Carson Poffenberger signed to continue his basketball career at Shepherd University.

Poffenberger, the 6’7″ forward helped lead the Mohigans to a sectional and regional title this season and also helped them finish as the Class-AAAA state runners up this past weekend.

Carson Poffenberger is surrounded by his teammates as he signs with Shepherd Basketball

He’s not only excited to play basketball for the Rams, but Poffenberger is also a big outdoors guy and loves Shepherstown.





“I chose Shepherd because initially when I was talking to the coaches and when meeting some of the players, I think they stood for really high character values and the program really stands for good things and that’s obviously the most important thing for me being that it’s going to be my family for the next four years,” Poffenberger said.

Logan McDonald is continuing his football career at Geneva College. McDonald said he’ll either play guard or center for the Golden Tornado football program.

Logan McDonald inks with the Geneva College Football program

McDonald was a big part of the O-line for Sean Biser’s Mohigans and he said Geneva’s offense is similar to what he ran his senior season at Morgantown.



“I went and visited and then they just treated me like family whenever I first got there. I fell in love with the campus and what the coaches wanted and all of that. They offered me and I committed as soon as they offered me,” McDonald.

One more Mohigan decided to stay here in WV as she heads to the Capitol city. Samantha Gray signed to play lacrosse at the University of Charleston.

Samantha Gray signs with UC lacrosse

The first team All-State and team captain plans to play midfield for the Golden Eagles.

Gray said she wanted to stay and play lacrosse in West Virginia.





“The campus as soon as I stepped on it, I just knew that it felt like home more than any other school I’ve looked at and I think academically it sets me up for the best future and the team is so nice and I felt at home when I was with them,” Gray said.