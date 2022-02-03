Six University athletes sign LOIs on National Signing Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Six University High School athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day.

Both Elija Jackson and Corbin Turney signed to play football at the collegiate level at Fairmont State.

Corbin Turney joins the Fairmont State football program

Turney plans to play on the offensive line while Jackson will be utilized as a defensive back.



“It just felt like home. All the coaches showed me love and I can’t wait to play football there,” Jackson said.

Elija Jackson inks with Fairmont State football



“They treated me like I was already on the team, like family, like one of their own. They’re so genuine and just great coaches ad I’m ready to be apart of the tea,” Turney said.

University’s Bella Schrout is heading to North Carolina as she signs with the Belmont Abbey acrobatics and tumbling program.

Schrout, who has competitive cheer experience, likes that the sport combines all-star cheerleading and gymnastics.





“When I went on my visit, the coaches were really sweet. I got to practice with the team and they were really welcoming and I had a lot of fun,” Schrout said.

Schrout signs with Belmont Abbey

UHS lacrosse’s Katie Ryan signed to continue her lax career at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Ryan is set to be apart of the Bobcats’ defense and has already built relationships with her future teammates and coaches.



“When I went down for my visit, the coach was really nice and supportive and I also met the teammates. I like the team atmosphere and they also have a lot of good academic opportunities for me,” Ryan said.

Katie Ryan inks with WVWC Women’s lacrosse

Ava Miranov made her decision official, signing with the SUNY Cortland gymnastics program.

The decision to compete collegiately was easy for Miranov who spent her gymnastics career training at the West Virginia Gymnastics Training Center in Morgantown.





“I’ve done gymnastics my entire life and it’s always been a dream of mine to do a college sport. I went down to the school, I fell in love with the coach, the campus, and I just knew it was where I wanted to go,” Miranov said.

And the ‘U’ star linebacker, Donald Brandel is staying in Morgantown for the next four years.

Brandel is trading his reds for the old gold and blue as he signs with the West Virginia University football program.

Miranov signs with SUNY Cortland





“I’ve lived here the last six years of my life and I understand what it means to people in the state and myself. Being able to stay close to home and play at a power five, division one football school it means a lot to me. It kind of validates the work I’ve put in but I’m ready to do what it takes to get on that field and play in front of the hometown crowd,” Brandel said.



