Sixteen-seeded Fairmont Senior downs Independence for AA State Championship

WHEELING, W.Va. – Class Double-A No. 16 Fairmont Senior likely raised a lot of eyebrows this season. Specifically, this postseason.

After finishing the regular season 5-4, just making the playoffs, the team then continued to beat three teams ranked higher than them in order to land a spot in the state championship game.

Not only did they get into the state title game, they won it.

The Polar Bears defeated No. 2 Independence 21-12 to win their second-straight state title.

Early on in the game, it wasn’t clear how it would end up.

Through a scoreless first quarter, it looked to be a pure defensive battle. Until Fairmont Senior’s first strike. Dom Stingo connected with Evan Dennison for 59 yards and the first touchdown of the game.

Indy answered that with air strike of their own. Logan Phalin hauled a pass that was caught by Trey Bowers for the score. The point after attempt was no good, so Fairmont Senior kept the lead 7-6.

Fairmont Senior never lost that lead.

Still in the second quarter, Stingo gave the ball to Germaine Lewis who dove into the end zone to put Senior up 14-6 at the halftime break.

More scoring would come in the second half starting with a Patriots TD, this time on the ground. Judah Price took it up the sideline for Indy but as the two point conversion failed, Fairmont Senior stayed on top 14-12.

The Polar Bears found the end zone once more as Lewis ran it 38 yards to the house.

Defense took over from there and Fairmont Senior ended the night as State Champions.