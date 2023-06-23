CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Have you ever wondered what pro basketball would look like if every single player could not only dunk, but also make mid-air tackles and blocks? If so, SlamBall is just the thing for you.

Making its return to the U.S. after nearly two decades, SlamBall is defined on its website as “a compelling hybrid combination of the best elements of basketball, football and hockey, infused with the essence of a video game come to life.”

According to the league’s official website, the basic structure of the game functions very similarly to basketball, except instead of a full hardwood court, four trampolines sit in the floor under each basket, allowing players to shoot themselves up to 18 feet into the air, often culminating in a slam dunk. The game is played four on four with full contact permitted and no free throws. One-on-one penalty shots are reportedly used to settle fouls.

According to ESPN, SlamBall was originally conceptualized by Mason Gordon in 1999. Gordon reportedly pitched the idea to his boss, movie producer Mike Tollin. After much deliberation and doubt, Tollin finally caved to Gordon’s idea and set up the first prototype SlamBall court in a warehouse in Los Angeles. The first official match featured street players that Gordon had recruited, and was watched by TV executives from TNN (aka Spike TV) who reportedly signed a TV deal for the idea then and there.

SlamBall made its TV debut in 2002 on Spike TV and remained there for two years, receiving high ratings and a decent cult following. Following the two years on Spike TV, Gordon said in an interview with ESPN that “they,” likely meaning Spike TV executives, wanted to take the sport in a direction that Gordon said he and Tollin “weren’t totally comfortable with.” No deal was able to be made with the executives, so Gordon and Tollin walked away from Spike TV, taking SlamBall off of the air.

Following a series of international reboots over the next two decades, particularly in China, SlamBall announced on June 21 that the game would make an official return to the U.S. as a live sport and league to be broadcast on ESPN in a two-year partnership.

The league is set to begin in its new form on Friday, July 21, according to the official SlamBall Twitter page. Tickets reportedly will go on sale next week.

To learn more about SlamBall, visit the league’s website by clicking here.

