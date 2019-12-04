Days
Smith’s 17 points leads Braxton County girls past Doddridge Co. in season opener

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Peyton Smith caught fire in the second quarter for Braxton County and helped pushed a five point lead out to twenty.

Smith scored 17 points in the first half of Braxton County’s 57-31 win over Doddridge County in the two teams’ season opener on the first night of the high school girls basketball season.

The Eagles led by five points after the first quarter, but started to distance themselves in the second.

Smith went on an 8-0 run by herself midway through the period, pushing the lead out to 20 points.

Braxton County led by 18 points at the break, and went on to win by twenty six points.

