Snowshoe GNCC Cancelled For 2020 Season

Statement from GNCC Racing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Racer Productions, Inc., producers for the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is saddened to announce that the 2020 Snowshoe GNCC event along with Yamaha’s GNCC University has been cancelled. These events will not be rescheduled for the current season. However, a new location will be announced for racing on September 26 and 27 at a later date.

“We are very disappointed to have to make this decision, but together with Snowshoe’s senior leadership team we have determined that we cannot safely conduct the event in 2020,” said GNCC Event Director Tim Cotter.

Cotter continued, “the Snowshoe event is much different than any other GNCC involving many areas in which we cannot social distance. The Snowshoe Village and Monster concerts have been iconic, and attract thousands of people confined in a small area. In addition the Snowshoe event requires the use of several mass transit mechanisms such as buses and ski lifts, of which would be nearly impossible to sanitize.”

Snowshoe released in a statement today:

“Due to the continuously evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the GNCC and GNCC University events scheduled for September 24-27. We value our partnership with Racer Productions and thank everyone for their support of this fantastic event over the years. We look forward to hosting it again in the summer of 2021. For GNCC guests with reservations on the books, our travel planners will be reaching out directly.”

GNCC Racing (Photo by Ken Hill / GNCC Racing)

Guests will be contacted by a Snowshoe Travel Planner, and will be able to receive a full refund, including fees associated with the Yamaha GNCC University. If you rented from a third-party, you will need to contact your relator for cancellation.



The Series will resume from its summer break at The Mountaineer in Beckley, West Virginia on September 12 and 13.

GNCC Racing continues to urge the sick and the vulnerable (the elderly and those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems) to avoid large events and public gatherings, including GNCC events. GNCC Racing will comply with restrictions imposed by federal, state and local authorities, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the World Health Organization (“WHO”) regarding this matter.

In the meantime, GNCC reminds its racing family to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don’t panic. Until further notice, autograph sessions with riders are suspended. Additional hand-washing stations will be onsite at all events.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders, teams and fans remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084.