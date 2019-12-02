Snyder, Beam advance to Catch of the Year final round

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Lincoln High School’s Zach Snyder and Lewis County High School’s Chase Beam have advanced to the final round of the Glenville State Catch of the Year competition.

Snyder defeated Griffin Devericks in the semi-final voting, while Beam pulled and upset over Tracy Brooks in the other semi-final.

Beam and Snyder’s catches will go head-to-head beginning this Friday to see who will be crowned out 2019 Catch of the Year champion.

Voting begins Friday, and lasts through Monday, Dec. 9 at noon.