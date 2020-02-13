Snyder leads Lincoln in comeback win over (8) Bridgeport

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – After trailing 32-18 at the halftime break, Lincoln outscored No. 8 Bridgeport 24-2 in the third quarter to go onto a 54-51 victory Wednesday night.

Zach Snyder led the Cougar comeback with 27 points, including 19 points in second half.

Bridgeport controlled the first half of this one, as they led 15-6 after the first quarter and 32-18 at the half.

Lincoln’s game plan early was to deny Nick Stalnaker the ball, but the Indians had different plans.

Bridgeport was able to knock down four shots from behind the three-point line and Stalnaker was still able to score 10 points in the first half.

Things changed quickly after the halftime break as Lincoln jumped into a full court press which had the Indians all out of sorts.

The Cougars jumped out to a 14-0 run to start the third quarter which was answered by a Stalnaker lay-up.

That lay-up would be the lone points scored by the Indians in the quarter in which Lincoln controlled 24-2.

Bridgeport would charge back late in the game, but it wouldn’t be enough as Lincoln held onto the 54-51 victory.