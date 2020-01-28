Sollars’ six threes leads Clay-Battelle girls past Trinity

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Joleigh Sollars knocked down six threes Monday night, making at least one in each quarter.

Sollars’ three 3-pointers in the first half helped Clay-Battelle hold a 10-point lead at halftime, and her three after the break help keep the Cee Bees in control, despite the best efforts by Trinity’s Olivia Austin and Jaclyn Smith.

Austin and Smith accounted for 36 of the Warriors’ 37 points, with the only other point for visiting Trinity coming on a free throw by Katrina Hyde.

With Sollars leading the way offensively, and the Cee Bees defense shutting down everyone not named Austin and Smith, Clay-Battelle earned a 17-point win at home, 54-37.

The win marks the 10th win this season for Clay-Battelle.

The end of the first half had some fire works, including a fan being removed from the game and a coach receiving a technical.