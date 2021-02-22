Some Glenville State athletics teams given green light to return to action; men’s basketball team still sidelined through Wednesday

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Some athletes at Glenville State College will return to action this week after a one-week pause in all team activities, according to Glenville State College president, Dr. Mark Manchin.

But other athletes will still have to wait.

12 Sports reported on Saturday that Glenville State officials would be meeting on Monday to determine when teams would be able to resume competition.

According to Manchin, winter sports teams, like the Pioneers’ women’s basketball and wrestling teams, will be able to return to action as soon as possible.

However, the Glenville State men’s basketball team will be forced to wait a few more days before they can get back on the court.

Manchin says that college officials will meet on Wednesday to determine if the men’s team can resume action then. He says Justin Caldwell’s group is being kept off the court for another two days, at least, due to, “an abundance of caution”

“The women will be back at our regular schedule. All winter sports will restart as the schedule permits, as the MEC allows,” said Manchin on Monday. “We are still pausing the men’s basketball (team).”

Manchin also cited the proximity to the MEC conference tournaments as further reasons to keep the men’s team on pause, in the hopes that they’ll be good to go for that tournament.

“We want to make sure our kids are ready to go. We don’t want anything to happen between now and then. We’re going to re-evaluate the men’s program on Wednesday.”