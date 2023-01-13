PITTSBURGH, W.Va. (WBOY) — The MLB announced that Andrew McCutchen “appears to be” heading back to the Pirates after five years floating around the league.

Pittsburgh fans all over the country, including in West Virginia, are excited about the prospected move, even though the club has not officially announced it.

“Andrew McCutchen back in Pittsburgh feels so right.” @Starting9 on Twitter

“Signing Andrew McCutchen is worth it just for the vibes alone.” @Brandon_Warne on Twitter

At 9:45 a.m. on Friday, the official Pittsburgh Pirates Twitter page posted a captionless GIF of Andrew McCutchen smiling in the midst of the rumors, sparking discussion about the veteran’s potential return.

Shortly after at 10:19 a.m., the official MLB Twitter page posted an article claiming that McCutchen was “back in the steel city!” and saying the Pirates have agreed to a one-year deal.

McCutchen played for the Pirates from 2009 to 2017 and received the National League MVP award for his performance in the 2013 season.

