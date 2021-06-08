South Harrison baseball ready to take on two-time defending Single-A champs in regional round of postseason

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Monday night’s victory in the section tournament round of the high school baseball postseason gave the South Harrison baseball program its first section tournament title since 2016.

The Hawks routed Notre Dame last night, 15-0 in 4 1/2 innings, to claim the Single-A Region II, Section 1 crown.

They did so both on the strength of their lineup, and behind excellent pitching from sophomore Josh Thomaschek.

South Harrison, riding an extended winning streak, are off to the regional round.

“You know, I’ve not seen a group of kids be on fire for this long! Sometimes those baseball gods can be fickle, and I don’t want it to end quite yet. We got that sectional championship, and it gives us a shot in the regional,” said South Harrison manager, Frank Tate. “To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. So, we’re going to go up there and hopefully show out what we’ve got.”

South Harrison has won each of its last 14 games, and are undefeated (3-0) so far in the postseason.

The Hawks will take on two-time defending champion, Moorefield, in the regional round. The best-of-three season will begin on Monday, June 14, with a trip to the state tournament on the line.