South Harrison boys edge Braxton County in close contest

LOST CREEK, W.Va. -The South Harrison boys basketball team picked up a close, one-point win over visiting Braxton County Tuesday evening.

The Hawks trailed by just two at halftime, and by one entering the final period of action.

Four South Harrison players scored in double-figures, including Austin Peck and Corey Boulden, who each scored six of their seventeen points in the fourth quarter.

Peck and Boulden’s contributions were just enough, as South Harrison won by a final score of 67-66.

Noah Burnside added 15 points for South Harrison, while Logan Langford chipped in 11.

Braxton County was led by Aiden Singleton’s game-high 20 points. William Farbush added 18 for the Eagles.