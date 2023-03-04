LOST CREEK W.Va. – South Harrison welcomed Trinity Christian to battle it out for the Class AA Sectional Champion title, and it was evident that both teams were going to put up a fight.

It started with an easy layup from Trinity’s Aaron White, and then it was Noah Burnside to Seth Klimas to return the favor for the Hawks.

But that was not all we would see from Burnside, because he’d score his one-thousandth point right after.

The game of back and forth continued with a breakaway by Carter Hartsock to add another two to the board.

But in the fourth quarter, South Harrison would take control. It was Klimas with the rebound and right back up for an easy two.

The Hawks Corey Boulden would keep firing and lead the team to be crowned the Boys AA Sectional Champion with a 51-35 victory over Trinity.