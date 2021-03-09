South Harrison girls beat Notre Dame

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Notre Dame girls basketball team likely took its first lead of the young season on Tuesday night at Angelo Basile Court.

Abigail Lanham scored the first bucket of the game to give the Fighting Irish an early 2-0 lead in the first quarter.

Unfortunately for Notre Dame, the lead would be short-lived, and the Irish would score just two more points the rest of the first quarter.

South Harrison, led by Reagan Rudder and Kacie Saltis, built up a 14-point lead in the first quarter, and won by a score of 56-34 to pick up its first win of the season.

The Lanham sisters, Abigail and Zyla, scored all 34 points for Notre Dame on Tuesday. Zyla tallied 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a double-double effort.

Saltis scored a team-high 15 points for South Harrison, with Rudder chipping in 13.