South Harrison Hawks football hard at work outside

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Cooler temperatures Thursday were a welcomed gift to any high school teams that were training and conditioning outside, and that included the South Harrison High School football team.

Chris Underwood’s club is coming off a postseason appearance last year, and like everyone elseright now, is trying to get everyone together to get in shape ahead of the three-week training period next month.

For Underwood and company, everything they do now is done in the hopes of building momentum — and muscle — for the 2020 season.

“The way in which (the WVSSAC) have brought this forward, in which you go through those steps – two weeks, two weeks, three weeks, etc. – and I think that is exactly what it does. It gives the players the opportunity to get their mind, their body in shape, and in a position to get ready for the season to start,” Underwood said.

Not only were the Hawks lifting weights outside under the home bleachers, but they were getting some running in, as well, on the track that surrounds the football field.

Hawks Strength & Conditioning Coach Curt Radcliff said these sessions are important to make sure athletes’ bodies are prepared for the long season to come.

And the players are willing to do whatever they can to make sure that happens.

“I was determined to help better my self to better my team, because I knew it was going to be rough with all the seniors that were leaving. So, I was just trying to play my part in strengthening the team,” said junior lineman James McCray.

McCray referenced the numbers of seniors that departed from the program after last season. The Hawks graduated 14 seniors from the 2019 squad, including quarterback Jaren Robinson and running back Landon McFadden.