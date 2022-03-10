LOST CREEK, W.Va. – South Harrison continues its successful season with its goal from the start- make it to the state tournament.

The Hawks secured a state tournament appearance with a regional championship win over Frankfort 65-24.

South Harrison got off to a fast start, outscoring Frankfort 18-9 in the first quarter.

Tom Sears’ crew never lost the lead from there and held the Falcons to just four points total in the second half.

Corey Boulden led SHHS with 22 points, Noah Burnside added 17 points.

South Harrison advances to the state tournament for the first time since 1999 as a five seed and will see Ravenswood on Tuesday, March 15 at 11:15 a.m.